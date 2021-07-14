Gov. Little issues emergency disaster declaration

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a press conference today featuring officials from the Idaho Department of Lands, and the BLM, Governor Little declared an emergency disaster.

This is in response to a record-breaking year for wildfires across the state of Idaho.

“The Department of Lands has already responded to 202 fires across our 10 districts,” says Department of Lands for management chief Josh Harvey. “This number is 220% of our all-time record.”

One of the major fires burning in Idaho is the Mud-Lick fire. According to the Great Basin Fire Management team, the fire has burned over 5000 acres, and is 0% contained.

“We took command over the fire yesterday at 6 AM, and so in the last two days when we just came in, we believe the fire was just under 1000 acres,” said Bobbi Filbert, a public information officer at the Great Basin Fire Management team.

“That gives you perspective on how quickly this has grown over the last 48 hours. It’s really hard to tell right now which way it’s going to go. It’s moving pretty much in all directions a little bit.”

With the unpredictability of these fires, governor Little stressed Idahoans need to follow the guidelines issued by its land management organizations.

“When these managers issue these closures, I ask everyone in Idaho to be respectful and conscious of it. What they do as far as closures can help keep Idaho safe.”

