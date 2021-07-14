Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry respongs to Lt. Gov. McGeachin

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin responded to vaccine requirements made by Idaho employers by calling for the Idaho Legislature to reconvene to discuss the legality of such requirements.

A letter submitted by the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI) urges Legislators not to reconvene, stating their, “vehement opposition to Lieutenant Governor McGeachin’s demand.”

IACI President Alex LeBeau says they strongly recommend Idaho continue to stay the course and allow employers to make decisions that are in the best interest of their operations, without outside influence.

LeBeau says Idaho’s economic success is based on the minimal regulation forced upon employers in the state.

“For a conservative or a republican or any legislature or any government to say that I have to keep that employee on the payroll,” says LaBeau, “that doesn’t make any sense from an economic standpoint and particularly not in a state that is business-friendly.”

Tomorrow morning, Lieutenant Governor McGeachin is holding a press conference to address the chances of a Legislative session taking place.

KMVT will bring you updates as they are available.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.