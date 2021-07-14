Advertisement

Josiah Colt pleads guilty to felony for role in Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. A Virginia man charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol told an undercover FBI agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated "surveillance efforts" on the same building more than a month after the riot, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday, July 6. The filing, which accompanied a criminal complaint against Fi Duong, doesn't specify why he and an associate wanted to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to a felony for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump.

In the plea hearing Wednesday, Josiah Colt admitted that he brought weapons and other tactical equipment to Washington, D.C., before the siege on the Capitol and that he obstructed an official proceeding — the charge to which he pled guilty — by disrupting Congress as lawmakers prepared to certify the vote electing President Joe Biden.

In exchange for Colt’s plea and future cooperation in other cases, prosecutors agreed to drop three other felony charges against Colt.

