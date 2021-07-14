Mini-Cassia to be represented in upcoming Miss Rodeo Idaho competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Miss Rodeo Idaho competition begins on Saturday in Nampa, and one local participant has been preparing for years in anticipation of this event.

22-year-old Samantha Beck from Burley will represent the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo. She has been competing for rodeo queen titles for 10 years.

Rodeo queens compete in horsemanship, speech, modeling, and a series of interviews.

Beck said when she was in middle school and high school, she competed in barrels and poles with her American Quarter Horse Coke, whom she now partners in rodeo queen pageants. She also has a horse named Force with whom she partners in team penning competitions in northern Idaho.

One thing Beck said she hopes people can see through rodeo queen pageants is the importance of celebrating each other’s differences.

“Embracing each other’s differences and encouraging young people to get out there and find something you’re passionate about,” said Beck. “Don’t be afraid to be different because we’re not supposed to be the same as everyone else.”

Beck attends Lewis & Clark State College and plans to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Communications.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.