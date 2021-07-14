Advertisement

Mini-Cassia to be represented in upcoming Miss Rodeo Idaho competition

Samantha Beck from Burley will represent the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo
Samantha Beck will represent Cassia County Fair & Rodeo
Samantha Beck will represent Cassia County Fair & Rodeo(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Miss Rodeo Idaho competition begins on Saturday in Nampa, and one local participant has been preparing for years in anticipation of this event.

22-year-old Samantha Beck from Burley will represent the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo. She has been competing for rodeo queen titles for 10 years.

Rodeo queens compete in horsemanship, speech, modeling, and a series of interviews.

Beck said when she was in middle school and high school, she competed in barrels and poles with her American Quarter Horse Coke, whom she now partners in rodeo queen pageants. She also has a horse named Force with whom she partners in team penning competitions in northern Idaho.

One thing Beck said she hopes people can see through rodeo queen pageants is the importance of celebrating each other’s differences.

“Embracing each other’s differences and encouraging young people to get out there and find something you’re passionate about,” said Beck. “Don’t be afraid to be different because we’re not supposed to be the same as everyone else.”

Beck attends Lewis & Clark State College and plans to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Communications.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley, ID
Burley child narrowly escapes disaster when being chased by pickup truck
Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested for stabbing of 49 year old man of Twin...
Twin Falls man stabbed and life-flighted to nearby hospital
Residents of small Idaho town evacuate as wildfire grows
FILE photo &amp;mdash; This photo provided by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shows...
Burley Man Ordered to Pay Over $79,000 in Restitution for Causing

Latest News

Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry respongs to Lt. Gov. McGeachin
Idaho power usage increasing with heat and population increases
Climate action group is concerned about extreme temperature trend
Climate action group is concerned about extreme temperature trend
The airplane tour stopped in Buhl Wednesday and will land in Jerome on Thursday.
Pacific Northwest antique airplane tour stops in Buhl