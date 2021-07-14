New study shows Idaho saw a decrease in traffic fatalities in 2020

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Traffic fatalities went up 8% in 2020 but a new study showed traffic-related deaths declined in Idaho, according to a study by QuoteWizard.

Traffic fatalities went down by just over 7% last year. That’s the 5th biggest decline in the country with only nine states seeing a decrease.

As the numbers nationally went up one expert said COVID-19 had a direct tie in as fewer cars were on the road drivers increased their speed leading to more single-vehicle accidents.

In 2019 Idaho saw 224 traffic fatalities and in 2020 that went down to 208.

“And when we looked at specifically speeding-related fatalities, what we found was people in Idaho and that region saw a decrease in speeding-related fatalities,” said Nick VinZant, a senior research analyst at QuoteWizard. “So, Idaho drivers really slowed down even though the roads were less congested, and that’s why we see that decrease in traffic fatalities while the rest of the country saw an increase.”

According to the Office of Highway Safety as of Monday Idaho has seen 111 traffic fatalities this year compared to 90 during the same time frame in 2020. Another leading cause of traffic fatalities is people not wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.