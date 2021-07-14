Advertisement

New study shows Idaho saw a decrease in traffic fatalities in 2020

“What we found was people in Idaho and that region saw a decrease in speeding-related fatalities.”
There have been 17 fatal crashes in Idaho since May 28.
There have been 111 fatal crashes in Idaho in 2021.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Traffic fatalities went up 8% in 2020 but a new study showed traffic-related deaths declined in Idaho, according to a study by QuoteWizard.

Traffic fatalities went down by just over 7% last year. That’s the 5th biggest decline in the country with only nine states seeing a decrease.

As the numbers nationally went up one expert said COVID-19 had a direct tie in as fewer cars were on the road drivers increased their speed leading to more single-vehicle accidents.

In 2019 Idaho saw 224 traffic fatalities and in 2020 that went down to 208.

“And when we looked at specifically speeding-related fatalities, what we found was people in Idaho and that region saw a decrease in speeding-related fatalities,” said Nick VinZant, a senior research analyst at QuoteWizard. “So, Idaho drivers really slowed down even though the roads were less congested, and that’s why we see that decrease in traffic fatalities while the rest of the country saw an increase.”

According to the Office of Highway Safety as of Monday Idaho has seen 111 traffic fatalities this year compared to 90 during the same time frame in 2020. Another leading cause of traffic fatalities is people not wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
Burley, ID
Burley child narrowly escapes disaster when being chased by pickup truck
Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested for stabbing of 49 year old man of Twin...
Twin Falls man stabbed and life-flighted to nearby hospital
Residents of small Idaho town evacuate as wildfire grows
FILE photo &amp;mdash; This photo provided by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shows...
Burley Man Ordered to Pay Over $79,000 in Restitution for Causing

Latest News

The airplane tour stopped in Buhl Wednesday and will land in Jerome on Thursday.
Pacific Northwest antique airplane tour stops in Buhl
The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District collected blue gill fish to help prevent...
Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District uses fish to control mosquitoes
Drought emergency declared in Washington state
Drought emergency declared in Washington state
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
Josiah Colt pleads guilty to felony for role in Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol