Pacific Northwest antique airplane tour stops in Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — About 40 antique airplanes landed at the Buhl airport Wednesday as part of the Pacific Northwest Air Tour.

The tour began on Sunday in Oregon and is making stops all throughout Idaho this week, with Buhl airport Wednesday and Jerome airport Thursday.

The public came out to view the airplanes dating all the way back to the 1940′s.

The goal of the tour is to bring history to life for people all throughout the state.

“It’s history brought to life, this aircraft in particular was a trainer, a primary trainer, in the 1940′s, so World War II era, there is a lot of history in just this aircraft, as well as the others,” said Larry Kauffman, with the Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club.

They will land at Jerome Airport at 11 a.m. on Thursday and stay until 1 p.m. The public is invited.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.