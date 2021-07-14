Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District uses fish to control mosquitoes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District is helping fight off mosquitoes in the area by using natural resources the bluegill fish.

The pest abatement district gathered at Dierkes Lake Wednesday morning to collect the fish.

After measuring and ensuring that the fish were in fact bluegill, they delivered them to different ponds in the county that have standing water.

Brian Simper, the manager of the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District says he is glad they were able to invite the public this year to help catch the fish.

“Due to COVID-19, last year we could only have our team participate, but this year our team was able to invite families and friends, which is what we love, get the kids involved in science, let them handle the fish let them be part of the program, they learn so much from it, it’s a great experience for the kids,” said Simper.

They were able to stock 60 ponds throughout Twin Falls County Wednesday.

To help prevent mosquitoes, clean outstanding water frequently.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.