Advertisement

Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District uses fish to control mosquitoes

The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District collected blue gill fish to help prevent...
The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District collected blue gill fish to help prevent mosquitoes.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District is helping fight off mosquitoes in the area by using natural resources the bluegill fish.

The pest abatement district gathered at Dierkes Lake Wednesday morning to collect the fish.

After measuring and ensuring that the fish were in fact bluegill, they delivered them to different ponds in the county that have standing water.

Brian Simper, the manager of the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District says he is glad they were able to invite the public this year to help catch the fish.

“Due to COVID-19, last year we could only have our team participate, but this year our team was able to invite families and friends, which is what we love, get the kids involved in science, let them handle the fish let them be part of the program, they learn so much from it, it’s a great experience for the kids,” said Simper.

They were able to stock 60 ponds throughout Twin Falls County Wednesday.

To help prevent mosquitoes, clean outstanding water frequently.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
Burley, ID
Burley child narrowly escapes disaster when being chased by pickup truck
Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested for stabbing of 49 year old man of Twin...
Twin Falls man stabbed and life-flighted to nearby hospital
Residents of small Idaho town evacuate as wildfire grows
FILE photo &amp;mdash; This photo provided by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) shows...
Burley Man Ordered to Pay Over $79,000 in Restitution for Causing

Latest News

The airplane tour stopped in Buhl Wednesday and will land in Jerome on Thursday.
Pacific Northwest antique airplane tour stops in Buhl
Drought emergency declared in Washington state
Drought emergency declared in Washington state
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
Josiah Colt pleads guilty to felony for role in Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol
There have been 111 fatal crashes in Idaho in 2021.
New study shows Idaho saw a decrease in traffic fatalities in 2020