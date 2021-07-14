Twin Falls sweeps Minico in last home game before state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday night marked Twin Falls’ last home game before they host the AA State Legion Baseball Tournament at the College of Southern Idaho next week.

The Cowboys welcomed in the Minico Storm.

The Storm up 2-0 in the second inning, trying to capitalize on a shallow fly to left, but Ayden Coats makes the catch and then guns down Kobe Espanoza at the plate trying to score and a good tag applied by Gary Ford.

Just a few minutes later, Cooper Thompson on the first pitch he sees, drills it to left, no doubt about this one being gone, solo shot and Twin Falls cuts the deficit down to one.

Twin Falls takes this one 9-2, led by Tyler Horner’s three hits and three RBIs.

Twin Falls 10, Minico 0: Otho Savage went five innings, striking out just as many. Ayden Coats struck out three in 3.2 innings. Sayer went 5.2 innings, striking one. Sayer had two hits at the plate. Both Jace Mahlke and Tyler Horner had two hits and two RBIs in the win.

OTHER SCORES:

Marsh Valley 15, Burley 8

Burley 5, Marsh Valley 4: Slayder Watterson struck out 10 in six innings. Dom Lemos pitched the final inning. The Green Sox rallied for three runs in the seventh to win the game.

