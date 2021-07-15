Advertisement

All-American wrestler comes to help coach at Jerome camp

“It’s good to get a fresh pair of eyes in here”(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A three-time NCAA All-American wrestler is gracing the mats at Jerome high school this week. Hayden Hidlay, a wrestler for North Carolina State, is the camp clinician at the Jerome Wrestling Camp this week.

The three-time ACC champion at 157 pounds is making his first ever trip to the Gem State.

The camp has brought in big wrestling names in the past, and area wrestling coach Seth Wright says the goal is to bring a wrestling culture to Jerome and the Magic Valley.

“It’s good to get a fresh pair of eyes in here, fresh ears, fresh mouth, somebody just teaching them something different, talking to them, Wright said. “They’re a little bit more attentive sometimes at camp, even if he teaches the same stuff maybe I teach,” said Wright.

“All the wrestlers, there’s a lot of focus and a lot of energy and so this is a privilege for me to be able to teach wrestling and especially to do it in an area that I’ve never done before and so really happy to be here,” Hidlay said.

Around 110 kids of all ages are signed up for the camp that continues through Saturday.

