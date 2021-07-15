Advertisement

Community rallies around Kimberly baseball player with cancer

Baseball and softball teams wore uniforms to show support
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Legion Baseball team is honoring a member of its community that is battling cancer.

On Wednesday Dave Chadwick threw out the first pitch before the Kimberly-Twin Falls game, honoring his grandson, Holman Chadwick.

The 11-year old is battling t-cell lymphoblastoma and a member of the Idaho Vipers team.

Athletes representing the Kimberly Youth Association, the Idaho Vipers, the Mayheim and the American Legion Baseball program showed their support by wearing their uniforms for this brave boy.

“We the family are very grateful for this community and the people in it,” Dave explained. “It’s going to be a very long road, but emotionally, mentally this is what keeps him going.”

“The community has been supportive, everybody, it really has brought us together, it’s awesome,” added Holman’s brother, River, a sophomore at Kimberly High School.

River told us that the family discovered Holman had cancer following a horseback riding accident. He was complaining of neck pain and the doctors then determined it was actually cancerous.

