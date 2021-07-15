Advertisement

EXPLAINER: High prices, court access challenge Idaho renters

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The eviction moratorium in Idaho put in place by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ends July 31, raising concerns that many Idaho renters could be made homeless.

Idaho has so far spent about $21 million of the $190 million received in federal coronavirus rescue money to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses.

But homeless advocates say documentation and a lack of Internet access to participate in online court hearings have stymied many renters.

Those evicted face a tough housing market as home prices and rents have risen sharply with Idaho’s rapid population growth.

