Family machine shop making an impact worldwide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christensen Machine Inc. has a long history in the Mini-Cassia region, as it was started in 1980 north of Rupert before eventually moving to its present-day home in Heyburn.

The full-service machine shop has an impressive list of regional clients ranging from Amalgamated Sugar to Pickett Equipment, and many farmers in between.

“We do a lot of heavy-industry machining,” said Owner Mike Christensen, whose father originally started the operation. His 15-year-old son is already learning the trade, as well.

Some components Christensen Machine Inc. builds for Pickett Equipment are used in combines around the world. Parts they make for the nuclear industry are additionally often shipped to the East Coast of the U.S. or to countries like France. Christensen said people are often surprised at the capabilities of their family-run business both domestically and abroad.

“I believe that a lot of people in the Magic Valley area kind of understand what is going on here, but I don’t think they fully understand what capabilities we can provide from them,” said Christensen.

As the demand for and cost of parts and services has risen, Christensen saw more locals turn to his business for help.

“We have seen an increase particularly in the beginning of this year,” said Christensen. “They [businesses] need their parts sooner than six months from now or eight months from now.”

Christensen’s business is a perfect fit for the region. Not only is it in one of the agriculture capitols of the country, but the experience and knowledge passed down through his family speaks for itself.

“It doesn’t matter what walks through that door, nothing scares me anymore,” said Christensen. “Whatever is on that farm, we’re able to fix it for them.”

