Fire restrictions expand as 14 large wildfires burn in Idaho

Idaho Forest Service is planning on ramping up prescribed burns in order to help reduce...
Idaho Forest Service is planning on ramping up prescribed burns in order to help reduce wildfire risk.
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal and state public land managers have implemented fire restrictions because of hot and dry weather as 14 large wildfires burning in Idaho.

The fires have scorched about 200 square miles in the northern half of the state as of Wednesday.

The northern third of the state has fire restrictions that prohibit campfires and smoking outside of a vehicle, except in an area free of flammable material.

Most of the rest of the state is under restrictions that limit campfires to designated recreation sites.

Officials say the entire state, except wilderness areas, is expected to have some level of fire restriction by Friday.

