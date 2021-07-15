Gooding Pro Rodeo back at full capacity, has extra day this year

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Pro rodeo is coming up again soon, and after being canceled and rescheduled last year, the rodeo is ready to make noise.

Last year, the event was only at 70% capacity. This year, there are no such restrictions.

According to Rodeo Manager Don Gill, the Gooding Pro Rodeo is one of the biggest rodeo’s during one of the biggest weeks for rodeo all around the country.

In order to help bring in some big names, the event will be four days instead of three. This will be from August 18-21.

“They love coming to Gooding, it’s a little small town, home town feel,” Gill said. “You know the crowd’s just really electric and I can’t explain why, but it’s just Gooding, everybody talks about Gooding nationwide, they love it,”

With the extra day, the rodeo is introducing a “Beauty and the Beast” special section Wednesday, August 18. There will be bareback riding, broncs, bulls and breakaway roping.

Gill said this not only brings in extra contestants but adds to the event purse.

Individual tickets go on sale Saturday, July 15.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.