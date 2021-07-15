Advertisement

Gooding Pro Rodeo back at full capacity, has extra day this year

In order to help bring in some big names, the event will be four days instead of three
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Pro rodeo is coming up again soon, and after being canceled and rescheduled last year, the rodeo is ready to make noise.

Last year, the event was only at 70% capacity. This year, there are no such restrictions.

According to Rodeo Manager Don Gill, the Gooding Pro Rodeo is one of the biggest rodeo’s during one of the biggest weeks for rodeo all around the country.

In order to help bring in some big names, the event will be four days instead of three. This will be from August 18-21.

“They love coming to Gooding, it’s a little small town, home town feel,” Gill said. “You know the crowd’s just really electric and I can’t explain why, but it’s just Gooding, everybody talks about Gooding nationwide, they love it,”

With the extra day, the rodeo is introducing a “Beauty and the Beast” special section Wednesday, August 18. There will be bareback riding, broncs, bulls and breakaway roping.

Gill said this not only brings in extra contestants but adds to the event purse.

Individual tickets go on sale Saturday, July 15.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley, ID
Burley child narrowly escapes disaster when being chased by pickup truck
Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested for stabbing of 49 year old man of Twin...
Twin Falls man stabbed and life-flighted to nearby hospital
Residents of small Idaho town evacuate as wildfire grows
Idaho woman sentenced to up to 20 years in torture case

Latest News

In order to help bring in some big names, the event will be four days instead of three
Gooding Pro Rodeo back at full capacity, has extra day this year
Baseball and softball players alike honored Holman Chadwick, a Kimberly Middle School student...
Community rallies around Kimberly baseball player with cancer
The #HolmanStrong campaign is alive and well with teams showing support for this Kimberly boy...
Community rallies behind Kimberly boy with cancer
Twin Falls had no problem with MInico.
Twin Falls sweeps Minico in last home game before state