Local organizations work to make sure every child has school supplies

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a recent survey, the average parent’s spending per student for back-to-school supplies is expected to be as much as $270, which is about $20 more than last year. In Jerome, the United Way’s Promise Partnership is working to support as many students as possible.

“We have backpacks that are filled with school supplies, specific for kindergarten, 1st through 3rd, 4th and 5th and then we do middle school and high school because we identified that they need it also, those are filled with what teachers need that are on their list,” said Deloris Argyle, with the United Way Promise Partnership.

Community members can sponsor a backpack for $25. This year, the goal is 500 backpacks for Jerome students.

“We have identified that we need to help some of our children, we are a Title 1 school, our school district is, we have a lot of parents who are working just to make ends meet, to pay the rent, get the lights on, and then you have 3 or 4 kids and it’s expensive to get them ready for school,” said Argyle.

She hopes the backpacks will help the students feel confident and ready for a new school year.

“Between the need that was already here in Jerome and covid that made the need even more important,” said Argyle.

South Central Community Action Partnership is working to give school supplies to families as well. They were just awarded more than $5,000 from the McCash for Kids fundraiser.

“It does help ease the burden with getting the kids started in school, because again if you multiple kids in your family, that’s a pretty good chunk of cash for the supplies, the clothes, so at least we can help ease that burden,” said Randy Wastradowski, with the South Central Community Action Partnership.

