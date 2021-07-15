Advertisement

Lt. Gov. McGeachin repeats call to reconvene Legislature

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin says state lawmakers and Republican Gov. Brad Little are failing citizens by not taking action to prevent employers from requiring employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.

McGeachin at a Thursday news conference at the Statehouse repeated her request from last week to reconvene the Legislature.

McGeachin, who is running for governor, also faulted the executive branch without naming Little.

Three large health care providers announced policies last week requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate have been noncommittal about reconvening the Legislature amid competing concerns that government should generally not interfere with the work requirements of private businesses.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley, ID
Burley child narrowly escapes disaster when being chased by pickup truck
Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested for stabbing of 49 year old man of Twin...
Twin Falls man stabbed and life-flighted to nearby hospital
Residents of small Idaho town evacuate as wildfire grows
Idaho woman sentenced to up to 20 years in torture case

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A...
EXPLAINER: High prices, court access challenge Idaho renters
Jurassic Attack will be just one of many Monster Trucks in Twin Falls Saturday, July, 24th
Monster Trucks return to the Magic Valley July 24
The bigger focus for Y Knot Winery right now is the heat
One destination in the Magic Valley is feeling the heat, but not the smoke
Pacific Northwest antique airplane tour stops in Buhl.
Pacific Northwest antique airplane tour stops in Buhl