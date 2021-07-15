Advertisement

Monster Trucks return to the Magic Valley July 24

"We've got Mason Mentor, who is 11 years old that will be driving a monster truck and he really pleased the crowds last year."
Jurassic Attack will be just one of many Monster Trucks in Twin Falls Saturday, July, 24th
Jurassic Attack will be just one of many Monster Trucks in Twin Falls Saturday, July, 24th
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monster Trucks are returning to the Magic Valley with a big show next weekend.

The Monster Truck Insanity Tour is coming to the Twin Falls Country Fairground to battle it out Saturday, July, 24.

The Rigby-based company has been touring the western United States. They say their goal is to bring big-city entertainment at a small-town price.

Some of the trucks will be Jurassic Attack, also known as the dinosaur truck, dragon slayer, and American Soldier, which is only driven by a veteran or someone actively serving in the military.

“On top of our big monster trucks, we had them here last year they were a huge hit and they’ve really stepped up their game they’re coming from Southern California, we’ve got the Pro-Mini Monsters,” said Kenny Eggleston, with Monster Truck Insanity Tour. “We’ve got Mason Mentor, who is 11 years old that will be driving a monster truck and he really pleased the crowds last year.”

There are no COVID restrictions for the event, with the gates opening at 5 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at Live A Little Productions website.

The full list of Monster Trucks include:

-Jurassic Attack

-Vendetta

-Dragon Slayer

-American Soldier

-Marauder

-Kamikaze

-Warhead

-High Risk

-Liven’ Free

