Monster Trucks return to the Magic Valley July 24
“We’ve got Mason Mentor, who is 11 years old that will be driving a monster truck and he really pleased the crowds last year.”
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monster Trucks are returning to the Magic Valley with a big show next weekend.
The Monster Truck Insanity Tour is coming to the Twin Falls Country Fairground to battle it out Saturday, July, 24.
The Rigby-based company has been touring the western United States. They say their goal is to bring big-city entertainment at a small-town price.
Some of the trucks will be Jurassic Attack, also known as the dinosaur truck, dragon slayer, and American Soldier, which is only driven by a veteran or someone actively serving in the military.
“On top of our big monster trucks, we had them here last year they were a huge hit and they’ve really stepped up their game they’re coming from Southern California, we’ve got the Pro-Mini Monsters,” said Kenny Eggleston, with Monster Truck Insanity Tour. “We’ve got Mason Mentor, who is 11 years old that will be driving a monster truck and he really pleased the crowds last year.”
There are no COVID restrictions for the event, with the gates opening at 5 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at Live A Little Productions website.
The full list of Monster Trucks include:
-Jurassic Attack
-Vendetta
-Dragon Slayer
-American Soldier
-Marauder
-Kamikaze
-Warhead
-High Risk
-Liven’ Free
