One destination in the Magic Valley is feeling the heat, but not the smoke

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Y Knot Winery in Glenns Ferry dealt with smoke last year, and even though it was bad at certain times, their parking lots were full of RV’s.

The smoke wasn’t as bad in the Magic Valley as it was further west.

“People were escaping in droves, I would have tons of people that were just ‘anything to get out Oregon’,” said Y Knot Winery Owner Teresa McCallum.

McCallum says the bigger issue for Y Knot right now is the heat. For now, the smoke is keeping temperatures bearable in the earlier parts of the day.

But by the time it gets to the afternoon, more people are heading inside to enjoy the winery.

“We’re getting a lot more people coming in and stopping that maybe wouldn’t have stopped before, so it’s definitely been an increase in traffic and profits,” McCallum said.

The business has 16 full hookup RV spots, and with the heat, everybody wants one for some much-needed air conditioning. McCallum explained, If there aren’t full hookup units available, people move onto the next place.

While not an RV park, the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre is glad they have air conditioning.

“Frankly, it’s the number one question, it comes up before food,” said Owner Dorothy Drake.

According to Drake, the theatre installed air conditioning last summer, and it’s paying off.

“So, what we are seeing is kind of a surge,” Drake said

While numbers are up at the theatre from a year ago, they are down a little from two years ago. However, Drake thinks people will start to come out more and more as they feel more comfortable

“We are a hive society, we want to get out,” Drake said.

