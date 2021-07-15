Stage 1 Fire Restrictions ordered for south central Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As the threat of wildfire danger continues to increase, state and federal land management agencies will implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on lands within South Central Idaho effective July 16, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. Fire restrictions are intended to decrease the chance of any preventable fires in the designated areas.

Stage 1 fire restrictions will be in place for all federal, state endowment, state lands and private forestlands under the fire protection or managed by the BLM Twin Falls District, Idaho Department of Lands, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Custer, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Owyhee and Twin Falls counties. The following zones are going into restrictions:

Sawtooth North Zone-

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands north of Highway 20 to the northern most Sawtooth National Forest boundary; from Hill City east to the Craters of the Moon National Monument Park Visitor Center. Sawtooth National Forest Lands remain in Stage 1 restrictions in this zone.

Shoshone Zone-

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands north of I-84 to Highway 20; from King Hill east to American Falls Dam.

Three Creek Zone-

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands south of I-84 to the Idaho/Nevada border including lands managed by the Twin Falls District BLM south of the Idaho border; west of Highway 93 to the Bruneau Canyon.

Cassia Zone-

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands from I-84/I-86 south to the Idaho/Utah/Nevada border; east of Highway 93 to the Cassia County/Onieda County line. Sawtooth National Forest Lands remain in Stage 1 restrictions in this zone including the Raft River Mountains located in northwestern Utah.

Under the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on state, state endowment lands, private forested lands and federally managed protected lands until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempted.

Other exemptions unique to each agency.

Fire managers are asking the public to be extra cautious when spending time outdoors. As a reminder, fireworks, exploding targets, and incendiary, steel and tracer ammunition are prohibited on public lands.

