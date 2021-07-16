Advertisement

7th Annual Commemorative Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle and Barbecue is Saturday

There will be a barbecue around 12:30 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park
There will be a barbecue around 12:30 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park
There will be a barbecue around 12:30 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 7th Annual Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Motorcycle Ride and Barbecue will take place Saturday in Twin Falls.

Free motorcycle registration starts at 8 a.m. at Twin Falls City Park.

The escorted ride leaves the park at 10 a.m. and will go through Kimberly, Hansen, Jerome and to the new Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, before returning to city park around 12:30 p.m.

When the riders make it back, there will be a barbecue.

“This is an excellent time for all community members to come out and let the veterans know, all veterans know, but this event of course is specifically for Vietnam Veterans, to let them know how appreciated and honored they are and it’s our honor to be able to do something for them,” said Event Organizer Nora Wells.

There will also be a Veterans Mobile Unit coming down from Boise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park. Wells invites all veterans to come to see the unit if they have any questions about their benefits or anything military related.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley, ID
Burley child narrowly escapes disaster when being chased by pickup truck
Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested for stabbing of 49 year old man of Twin...
Twin Falls man stabbed and life-flighted to nearby hospital
Idaho woman sentenced to up to 20 years in torture case
Body found in Snake River in eastern Idaho Tuesday night
Two men found dead in RV in Boise County off Highway 21

Latest News

The Idaho State Senate Majority Caucus released a statement Friday regarding the recent...
Senate Majority Caucus issues statement on vaccine requirements
The inagural walk was held at Rock Creek Park
Recovery in Motion to host Recovery in Action Summit
Some feel non-lethal deterrents are better for small operations; not effective for large ones
Ranchers debate the effectiveness of non-lethal deterrents on wolves
Hot weather can help wine harvest at Y Knot Winery
Hot weather can help wine harvest at Y Knot Winery