7th Annual Commemorative Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle and Barbecue is Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 7th Annual Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Motorcycle Ride and Barbecue will take place Saturday in Twin Falls.

Free motorcycle registration starts at 8 a.m. at Twin Falls City Park.

The escorted ride leaves the park at 10 a.m. and will go through Kimberly, Hansen, Jerome and to the new Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, before returning to city park around 12:30 p.m.

When the riders make it back, there will be a barbecue.

“This is an excellent time for all community members to come out and let the veterans know, all veterans know, but this event of course is specifically for Vietnam Veterans, to let them know how appreciated and honored they are and it’s our honor to be able to do something for them,” said Event Organizer Nora Wells.

There will also be a Veterans Mobile Unit coming down from Boise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park. Wells invites all veterans to come to see the unit if they have any questions about their benefits or anything military related.

