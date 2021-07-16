Burley standout picks up two big D-I offers

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One day after receiving an offer from Gonzaga, Amari Whiting just picked one up from the reigning national runner-up.

The University of Arizona offered the Burley soon-to-be junior. The Wildcats fell to Stanford by one point in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship this past spring.

We asked her what her reaction was to receiving an offer of this magnitude and she had this to say:

“It was flattering that a top program in the nation offered me,” Whiting said. “Obviously they’re a successful program, and Coach Barnes is a great coach! My goal is just to stay focused for the next week’s tournament and continue to measure myself against top players in the nation to see where I need to improve!”

The Idaho 4A State Player of the Year, broke several state tournament records her sophomore year, helping the Bobcats take third place. She averaged over 27 points per game during the tournament.

Over the course of the regular season, Whiting produced 25.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.7 assists per game.

Whiting Tweeted Wednesday night that the reigning West Coast Conference champion Gonzaga University offered her.

She hopes to narrow down her top five schools by September 1.

Whiting has been busy traveling to various tournaments this summer and has a big one coming up in Atlanta next weekend, also marking the end of the NCAA evaluation period this summer.

