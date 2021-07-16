Advertisement

Central Idaho fire restrictions area implements Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

A hotspot flares up on the North East side of the Bootleg Fire, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, near...
A hotspot flares up on the North East side of the Bootleg Fire, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, near Sprague River, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)(Nathan Howard | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Interagency fire management officials in east‐central Idaho will begin Stage 1 fire restrictions, effective at midnight on July 15, 2021.  

The Central Idaho Fire Restrictions Area encompasses all Forest Service (outside of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness) within the Salmon‐Challis National Forest, Bureau of Land Management (BLM)–Salmon and Challis Field Offices, along with state, state endowment, and privately-owned forested lands within the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone.

Stage 1 fire restrictions apply to campfires and smoking.  

Under Stage 1 restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:

  • Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire outside a fire structure that is provided by the agency.
  • Smoking outside and enclosed vehicle or building.

Exceptions to the above Stage 1 prohibitions include the following:

  • Persons with a special use authorization, other Forest Service authorization, or a written permit specifically exempting them from the effect of the order
  • Persons using a stove or grill that is fueled solely by liquid petroleum fuels
  • Persons using a stove fire (defined in the order)
  • Persons using metal fire pans within ¼ mile of the of the south side of the Main Salmon River
  • Persons smoking while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable materials
  • Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty Under these restrictions, campfires are allowed only in recreation sites within metal/concrete fire pits.

The restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant change in fire danger. Fire danger across east‐central Idaho is EXTREME.

Rangelands and forested lands at all elevations are dry.  

Fire management officials are hopeful that by initiating Stage 1 fire restrictions, there will be fewer person‐caused wildland fires.

