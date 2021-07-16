Challenged Athletes Foundation and Mission 43 partner up to build Idaho outdoor fieldhouse

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Challenged Athletes Foundation and Mission 43 Idaho have teamed up together to build the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse, supporting adaptive athletes, and veterans from across the state.

The Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse will be located in East Boise.

It will have an aquatic center, a multi-purpose gym, a fitness area, as well as a hyperbaric oxygen therapy wellness center.

It will also have a large meeting area and short-term housing.

The center is being built for people with physical limitations to give them a safe place for classes, events, and also to connect with others who understand what they are going through.

“Whether it’s a transition to an adaptive athlete or adaptive lifestyle, or transitioning out of the military into the civilian lifestyle of Idaho it’s still a period of transition, and this facility will be a physical place where families of both demographics will come together and successfully empower themselves to transition successfully,” said Dan Nelson, the program coordinator for the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation.

The project is being funded by the J.A. Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation.

The plan is to break ground this fall and open its doors in early 2023.

