College of Southern Idaho offers dance and cheer teams

By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:59 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho offers numerous academic programs, but in this week’s From Learning to leading, we uncover a few of their extracurricular activities.

CSI has a dance team named the Golden Girls and a co-ed cheerleading team. Julie Wright-Leggett — affectionately known as Coach Wright — said these programs are a great jumping-off point for dancers and those who cheered in high school. She added the dancers and cheerleaders work to improve their skills during their time at CSI with the hopes of eventually transferring to a four-year university, all while students learn how to be college students.

“It’s a great program. It’s a great opportunity to continue to do what you love doing while you get an awesome education here at CSI with coaches and instructors who really care about you,” said Wright-Leggett.

She added the number one thing they are looking for when recruiting for the teams is enthusiasm. They also specifically look for people who have gratitude for the opportunity they have at CSI, the school’s wonderful fans and the boosters who support them.

