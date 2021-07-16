Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Air St. Luke’s now carrying whole blood on board

With the support of the health system, Air St. Luke’s is now carrying whole blood on their aircraft
Air St. Luke's is now carrying whole blood on board.
Air St. Luke's is now carrying whole blood on board.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Air St. Luke’s works to help get people health care as quickly as possible.

They help transport people who have been in a car accident, who have had a heart attack or a stroke, and those who need to be transported to a different hospital.

With the support of the health system, Air St. Luke’s is now carrying whole blood on their aircraft, which has been proven to enhance the outcome of patients who are in critical condition.

Previously, they were carrying platelets, plasma, and red blood cells, but now the physicians on board the aircraft won’t have to worry about balancing those, as whole blood is all in one.

They began carrying the whole blood on Memorial Day weekend.

“Really trying to stay on the cutting edge of what is going on across the nation on patient care,” said Brandy Bartholomew, the quality patient care and safety manager.

Air St. Luke’s works with patients of every age, and with hospitals and clinics across the state to ensure patients get the best care as quickly as possible.

