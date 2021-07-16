Golfers are still filling up tee sheets in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Golf flourished over the pandemic. The socially distant, outdoor activity saw an increase of 500,000 golfers in the U.S. in 2020, according to the National Golf Foundation.

Is the golf bug staying or leaving in Twin Falls in 2021?

“Surprisingly, I think it’s even been a little busier, it’s continued on, which has surprised me, but that’s the trend, that’s what our numbers are telling us,” said Canyon Springs Golf Course General Manager Branden Otte.

Even with the excessive heat over the last month, Otte said the Canyon Springs Golf Course is seeing a huge boost from outside the area.

“Non-pass players have increased quite a bit, especially our out of towners, a lot of people coming through (U.S.) 93 and coming through the highway,” Otte said.

The Twin Falls Golf Club also says there are more players coming on a consistent basis. Even if mid-day tee times are being avoided.

“Still above normal, just because the sport is growing and I think a lot more people, like younger, 30- to 40-year-olds are getting into the sport,” said Twin Falls Golf Club Pro Shop Attendant Ryan West.

But what about the courses? With the dry conditions, what is staying green?

“I mean you get your dry spots, like every other grassy area, but other than that I think they do a good job on the fairways, and the greens are looking better than ever,” West said.

There’s plenty of warm dry weather to go, things could change.

“I’ve played quite a few of the golf courses in the valley, conditions of golf courses I think (are) great,” Otte said. " I think they’ve come through the hot spell so far, which we’ve got more to come, but so far they’ve come through it.”

