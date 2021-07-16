Hot weather can help wine harvest at Y Knot Winery

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The hot temperatures will help one industry this summer. Y Knot Winery says the heat tends to help the winemaking process.

For some wines, this means harvest could come early.

According to Y Knot, the grapes used for white wines like Pinot Gris and Chardonnay, could be harvested a week to 10 days early this year because of the heat.

However, with other white wines and reds, the heat will just continue to help the grapes ripen until their normal harvest time in mid-September.

But does the smoke have the potential to impact the growing season?

Y Knot looks back to last year.

“Last year in California, the smoke impacted grapes quite a bit and the wines,” said Owner Teresa McCallum. “We did not have that problem here, so the wines are doing great.”

MacCallum said if water becomes more scarce later in the summer, there could be problems. However, right now, everything is going well, including yields.

