How to ensure your car doesn’t overheat this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Before heading off on your summer road trip, AAA Idaho has some things to remember to make sure your car doesn’t overheat or worse, catch on fire.

AAA Idaho says an easy acronym to remember before heading out for a long drive is B.E.T.

Check your battery, engine, and tires.

If your battery is three years old or older, make sure it has a good charge before leaving.

You want to make sure your tires have plenty of treads so they can grip the road.

It’s important to have an emergency kit with you at all times, with a flashlight, a first aid kit, and medicine.

“Also make sure your chains aren’t dragging on the ground. as I’m driving around I’m seeing a lot of people out there dragging the toy trailers, they are dragging those chains on the ground, that can spark, and lead to a wildfire that’s not what we want,” said Matthew Conde, with AAA Idaho.

It’s also a good idea to carry extra water and blankets in the car with you, in case you get stuck somewhere overnight.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.