Idaho Democratic leaders oppose reconvening in letter

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —After Idaho’s Republican lieutenant governor Janice McGeachin repeated her request to reconvene the Legislatures and blaming state lawmakers and Gov. Brad Little for failing residents by not prohibiting employers from requiring workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Idaho Democratic leaders released a letter opposing the legislature being called back.

The letter states:

On Thursday, the Idaho Joint Democratic Caucus declared its opposition to reconvening the legislature after the three largest health care systems announced their commitment to protecting their employees and patients by adding COVID vaccinations to existing immunization policies.

The

current policies have off-ramps and exemptions already in place. Hospitals have a responsibility to all who enter their businesses, whether someone has a heart attack, a serious COVID infection, or a vaccination reaction. Democratic leaders said the crusade led by the GOP and special interest groups isn’t a serious attempt to propose policy, but to generate campaign publicity.

“Republicans

are once again trying to exploit COVID to score political points against each other. Meanwhile, Democrats have been doing their homework and we found that prohibiting employers from requiring vaccines is likely to be challenged in court and will likely fail,” Asst. House Democratic Leader Lauren Necochea said.

Health

care officials are trying to combat a recent spike in Idaho’s coronavirus rates, particularly among health care workers, which threatens the ability of the hospitals to deliver care to everyone who needs it. It also comes during the emergence of more contagious variants throughout the country. A majority of employees are already immunized, and individuals are also able to request a medical exemption or a disability/religious accommodation if necessary.

“COVID

cases among health care system staff are rising in recent weeks, just as patient beds are scarce due to a range of illnesses and rapid population growth. Health care systems across the nation are opting to require a vaccine rather than risk rationing health care to patients,” Necochea said. “When Idahoans take a loved one to a chemotherapy appointment or a medically vulnerable child in for a check-up, they shouldn’t have to run the risk of contracting a dangerous virus in the very place where they seek medical care. Vaccination is the best and only way we are going to truly end this pandemic. It is not only safe but incredibly necessary.”

GOP

lawmakers attempted to pass legislation, House Bill 140, during the session to prevent private and state businesses contracting with the state from requiring any type of vaccination, but were unsuccessful. If the legislature reconvenes, a version of the bill could be brought back, but a special session might also open the door to any other topic — wasting taxpayer dollars.

Necochea

requested an Attorney General’s opinion on HB 140, which showed the proposed legislation would violate legal requirements protecting medically fragile people.

“The

job of political leaders is to strike the right balance. No one is calling for the government to require people to vaccinate, and no one is proposing jail time for those unvaccinated people who spread COVID to others. What we are saying is that a natural consequence

of choosing not to vaccinate is not being qualified to do certain types of work,” Asst. Senate Democratic Leader Grant Burgoyne said. “I hate to see anyone lose their job, but shifting the burden of a decision not to vaccinate on to patients and coworkers is unsafe and contrary to the basic expectation that health care workers do no harm.”