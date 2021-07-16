Advertisement

Idaho Fish and Game warn of wildlife while recreating in the great outdoors

FILE - Idaho Fish and Game warn of wildlife while in the great outdoors
FILE - Idaho Fish and Game warn of wildlife while in the great outdoors
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the summer already hot and dry Idaho Fish and Game are warning those looking to enjoy Idaho’s great outdoors to be safe.

The hot and dry conditions are expected to drive wildlife down from the high elevations to more populated areas, campsites, and hiking trails.

Terry Thompson with Idaho Fish and Game says it’s important when recreating in the mountains to make some noise as you’re out to let the wildlife know you are there. He said that doesn’t mean yelling and screaming just walk heavily and talk from time to time, so they know you’re human.

He said it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.

“The other thing that we encourage people not to do is to hike or bike or jog on paths with earbuds in your ears,” said Thompson. “Because what you’re doing is taking away your sense of hearing. Wildlife is very good about giving warning signs if you’re too close. Bears will huff, they’ll pop their jaws.”

He said if you encounter a bear or mountain lion to make noise, so they know you are not prey. And if you encounter a moose with its ears pinned back try to get something between you and the moose.

