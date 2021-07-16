Advertisement

Over 300 acres burned in Howell Fire

At last check, the fire is estimated to be 342 acres in size and 10 percent contained
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:58 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday, the Howell Fire was reported to the Sawtooth National Forest. The blaze is located 15 miles South East of Burley, Idaho in the Minidoka Ranger District.

At last check, the fire is estimated to be 342 acres in size and 10 percent contained.

This fire is believed to be human-caused.

Officials say 100 personal are currently working on the blaze, with six engines, two dozers one water tender, three helicopters, and various other aerial resources. the estimated containment of the fire

