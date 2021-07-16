Over 300 acres burned in Howell Fire

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Wednesday, the Howell Fire was reported to the Sawtooth National Forest. The blaze is located 15 miles South East of Burley, Idaho in the Minidoka Ranger District.

At last check, the fire is estimated to be 342 acres in size and 10 percent contained.

This fire is believed to be human-caused.

Officials say 100 personal are currently working on the blaze, with six engines, two dozers one water tender, three helicopters, and various other aerial resources. the estimated containment of the fire

