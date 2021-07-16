Advertisement

Recovery in Motion to host Recovery in Action Summit

The inagural walk was held at Rock Creek Park
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The public is invited to the first recovery in action summit being held on July 29. at the Herrett Center at CSI.

The goal of the Recovery in Action Summit is to help health care officials learn and get more information on how local recovery centers in Southern Idaho can better their treatment for their patients.

Local health care officials will be there to hear from the public about their recovery experience in the state and what they need more of.

The event is free, but you must register in order to attend. The event is from 4-7 p.m.

“It will start at 4 o’clock with the main speaker and then we will set it up into three different sections, in which there will be a couple of presenters, round table discussion, we will do three sections of that, and then when all of that is done, we will look at everything we have and have dinner together,” said John Brannen, the executive director for Recovery in Motion.

Brannen hopes the event is well attended and will bring some insight into the public’s needs and feelings about mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

For more information, or to register visit their website.

Recovery in Motion can be reached at (208) 712-2173.

