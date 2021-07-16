Advertisement

Senate Majority Caucus issues statement on vaccine requirements

The Idaho State Senate Majority Caucus released a statement Friday regarding the recent COVID-19 vaccine requirements set by some Idaho healthcare facilities(Keith Ridler | AP)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Senate Majority Caucus released a statement Friday regarding the recent COVID-19 vaccine requirements set by some Idaho healthcare facilities:

As Senate Republicans we hold firm the belief that state government should not overregulate business, however, individual liberties must be protected to ensure Idahoans are able to work and provide for their families.

We call on business leaders, the Governor’s office, and our colleagues in House leadership to join the Senate in a series of meetings to find solutions that will protect the employees, patients, and the viability of our healthcare systems in Idaho.

Business thrives when government involvement is limited, and it is our hope that this issue can be resolved before more regulation, as the result of legislation, needs to be considered.

Idaho Senate Majority Caucus

