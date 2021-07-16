Southern Idaho rancher educating others on the benefits of beavers

PRESTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beavers are known to cause damage to properties in a variety of ways like flooding or cutting down trees; but, one rancher is using his personal experience with beavers to educate others on their environmental benefits.

Jay Wilde’s family ranch is located near Preston. After his parents passed and he took over the property, he noticed a change on nearby Birch Creek.

“When I returned, we didn’t have perennial flow in Birch Creek anymore,” said Wilde. “It was dry by mid-summer.”

Despite a lack of water, there was another change he noticed: no beavers. After much studying, Wilde realized what was deemed to be a nuisance rodent, was actually helping to sustain the water flow.

“I had to do a shift in the way I thought about beavers because growing up we hated them,” said Wilde. “They were always getting in our irrigation ditches and plugging up the ditches.” After two failed attempts, beaver dam analogs — which are essentially man-made beaver dams — were built in order to give the released beavers more protection from predators. The next round of released beavers stayed.

Now with roughly 200 beaver dams on Birch Creek, Wilde’s experience with beavers is very different.

“We don’t see any of the negative things that we lived with when I was a youngster,” said Wilde.

Wilde’s case is not an isolated incident either. According to the Idaho Department of Fish & Game, beavers have benefits, especially during dry periods.

“It can be really advantageous to have beaver dams in creeks during low water years because it will supply water that would’ve been gone immediately during spring runoff,” said Fish & Game Regional Wildlife Biologist for the Magic Valley Region Lyn Snoddy.

The benefits of beavers stretch far past water levels, however. Beavers have been shown to slow the spread of wildfires by creating wet, green areas in what would’ve otherwise been a dry landscape. Their presence can also impact firefighting efforts.

“In the Badger Fire, the turnaround time for helicopters dipping their buckets was substantially shorter because they had beaver ponds to dip into instead of going to Murtaugh Lake,” said Snoddy.

With these benefits being more widely communicated, some believe the reputation of the beaver may be starting to change.

“I would say one of the biggest reasons that the beaver is changing in perceptions is because it is such a beacon of hope, and it is not an environmental story that is full of doom, gloom and tragedy,” said Dr. Emily Wakild, who is a professor of history and the Director of Environmental Studies at Boise State University.

Dr. Wakild added stories of human-beaver co-existence provide hope for the future.

“What are ways we might be able to benefit the health of the wider world, while still improving human lives,” asked Dr. Wakild. “I think the beaver is a big example of how that possibility could be created by understanding each other better and giving beavers space to do the sorts of things they do, and they do well.”

For Wilde, despite opposition from some regarding his plan and wanting to preserve the environment, his desire to learn and commitment to change is what ultimately made a difference.

“We can’t just walk away and say there’s nothing you can do about it. I’ve been told that climate change is the reason the stream is drying up and there’s nothing you can do about it. Well, that’s not good enough for me,” said Wilde.

