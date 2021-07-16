Third summer hiring event brings in more potential employees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the unemployment rate for June held steady at three percent.

But as KMVT has reported, there are still jobs to fill in the Magic Valley as well as people left to fill them.

The third of four hiring events put on by Southern Idaho Economic Development, the Idaho Department of Labor, and the College of Southern Idaho is now in the books.

One representative said this one had the best turnout so far, and alluded to the job fair including all kinds of industries, not just one.

“Having so many employers in one shot really saves them the time of bouncing around to different places, so that’s been awesome,” Marketing Manager for Southern Idaho Economic Development Amanda Worthington said. “I know people have come and they’ve brought their applications, their resume, they’re prepared to find work”

One Twin Falls resident isn’t looking for a job, he knows he can find much more here, especially with his experience.

“My mom moved here five years and she moved to this area because there were careers here, she did that and she’s retired now,” said Joseph Robbins. “So, I know there’s careers here to be found.”

The series finale of the hiring events will be August 13 at CSI from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is also a multi-industry fair.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.