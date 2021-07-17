Ag producers hope drought conditions don’t flow into next year.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls County is currently suffering severe drought conditions, causing the County Commissioners to pass a resolution, “Declaring a Drought Emergency.” KMVT had the opportunity to talk to some local ag producers to see what they are going to do to get by until some state and federal assistance comes their way

The conditions that producers in Twin County are dealing with are something many said they have not had to deal with in their lifetime. The last time the county declared a drought emergency was more than 15 years ago. In 2021, the county dealt with a dry Winter, Spring, and Summer. County Commissioner Jack Johnson said he has also seen winds that he doesn’t recall ever seeing in the last 30 years.

“We received no snowpack, very little rain this Spring, and then when it did warm up to hit the fields the winds started and really dried things out,” said Twin Falls County farmer Larry Hollifield. “The crops did not grow very well, and now we are just dealing with extreme heat so we just haven’t had a break of anything to go our way in moisture.

Twin Falls County rancher Ruby Brackett said fields that would normally last her anywhere from 35 to 45 days for grazing dried up in less than ten days. Now, she is using fields that would normally be used for her rest rotation instead of leaving them to be there for the following year. She has also had to do something else she has never had to before.

“So I have never had to feed hay in the Summer before. This year these guys have been fed hay for the last week, and they will be fed hay for another week or so as we wait for different rotations with the crops to be done,” Brackett said.

She said where the drought is probably going to hurt her most on the cattle side is with the calves. They will likely come in weaned a lot lighter Brackett said. They won’t have the same growth or the same meat that they would during a good year, and because of the dry conditions, the calves are inhaling a lot more dust.

“There is going to be a lot more pneumonia, a lot more sickness,” she said.

Brackett is in the Salmon Tract area and receives a lot of her water from the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir. The Salmon Dam Canal Company said the Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir is at 13 percent capacity. In 2020 at this time it was a little under 50 percent, and in 2019 it was at about 67 percent.

Twin Falls County farmer Larry Hollifield said much of his water is from the Twin Falls Canal System, and his usage got cut down from ¾ of an inch to 5/8 due to drought conditions. As a result, each headgate doesn’t produce as much water as he would like so he can’t get across the fields as fast.

“So the next crop that needs water is waiting on it a lot longer, and in turn hurts it a little bit with the extreme heat, and that causes a yield reduction a little bit,” said Hollifield. “You might see anywhere from 10 to 20 percent reduction yield drag just because of lack of water.”

Brackett said her game plan is to wean early and feed her cattle a little bit longer so she can get a good price for them. She doesn’t want to sell early based on what is happening in other places.

“All the Nevada cattle (ranchers) they knew early on that they were going to be in a drought, and they came through and flooded the market,” said Brackett. “Now Southern Idaho has come through where they are sending cattle in as well.”

Hollifield said with prices being about 35 percent higher than last year, some farmers might start planting more alfalfa in the ground. He said right now there is quite a bit of demand for hay, and he is already receiving phone calls daily.

“I think there is a little stockpiling going on,” said Hollifield.

Brackett said the demand for hay isn’t just for this year, but for next year as well. There is a real concern among ranchers that they might run out of hay, and it will impact their cattle operation numbers in 2022.

“If there is not the extra hay, and the rain doesn’t come, and the grass doesn’t grow, we will be at the point where we will have to cut back cattle numbers,” Brackett said.

Hollifield said droughts are nothing new to farmers, and all they can do is just keep things watered to remain profitable. He anticipates a lot of work ahead of him this summer.

“We rely heavily on Mother Nature, and if she doesn’t give us a little help now and again it causes us stress. Right now we are not getting a lot of help, “Hollifield said.

