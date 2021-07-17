Idaho State Police investigating an injury crash in Twin Falls County
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police is investigating a crash just outside of Twin Falls Friday evening.
The incident occured on Highway 30 at the intersection of 2700 East, in between Twin Falls and Filer.
The road re-opened after traffic was blocked for a period of time, as crews worked to clean up the scene.
A KMVT reporter spotted a downed stop sign, but it’s unclear if that was related to the crash.
We are still working to get updates from ISP.
