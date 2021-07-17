Minico graduate transferring to Dixie State University

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — After experiencing some homesickness, a former CSI Basketball player is leaving the Big East for the WAC.

Minico High School graduate Taylia Stimpson is transferring from Georgetown University to Dixie State University in Saint George, Utah.

Stimpson played one year at CSI, before spending her sophomore season in Washington DC, where she appeared in 13 games, starting three of them. The team had a delayed start to the season due to COVID-19 issues and struggled, ending up going 2-15.

Now, she’s joining a Trailblazer team, who only got three games in before the athletic department canceled the rest of their season because of the pandemic. This season also marks their first full season as a Division I team.

Stimpson said, “we get to build together and create something, so hopefully we can create something special and we can do well and start a good culture for years to come, so.”

She will have three years left of eligibility.

