Motorcycle ride and barbecue brings veterans together

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 7th Annual Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Motorcycle Ride and Barbecue did just that on Saturday: honor Vietnam Veterans.

“We need to celebrate the Vietnam veterans because they were kind of ridiculed when we came back, shunned, whatever you want to call it, but they weren’t appreciated, and thank god that that’s changed,” said Vietnam Veteran Les Wilson.

Motorcycle riders started with a police escort at Twin Falls City Park, then traveled to Hansen, then to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Jerome, before arriving at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl.

It was an opportunity to honor Vietnam heroes and also be amongst other heroes.

“Brings back some of the camaraderie of our younger days, you know when we’re active duty military and it’s just great getting around other guys that have been there and done it,” said veteran James Van Meter.

Katie Bryant, with the Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association, comes from a military family and knows how important it is to get our veterans to enjoy each other’s company.

“They’ve all given up some part of their life for the rest of the country, so it’s so important for us to honor them and for them to have that brotherhood and that sisterhood,” Bryant said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.