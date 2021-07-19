AAA Idaho releases American Driving Survey results

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — AAA Idaho has compared the driving patterns of Americans pre-pandemic and during the pandemic in their American Driving Survey.

Trips dropped by about 40% once the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In this case, a trip was considered, any destination a driver went to, including the store or getting gas. People were eliminating their trips for pleasure.

That number is still down about 25% from pre-pandemic levels.

AAA Idaho is concerned about the increase in traffic crashes and fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

In 2020, there were 39,000 traffic crashes and fatalities, the most since 2007.

“There is a lot of reasons for it, one is that the roads were less congested, so people were driving faster law enforcement wasn’t interacting person to person with people as much because we just didn’t know how this thing was spreading, so there wasn’t that person to person enforcement all the time,” said Matthew Conde, with AAA Idaho.

Conde says, whatever the reason, people need to be patient and vigilant on the roads to help decrease the number of crashes this year.

