Following fire at Magic Valley Recycling Center, officials stress the importance of following recycling rules

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials at Magic Valley Recycling say they continue to see residents recycle items that are not allowed, and some that could be considered dangerous.

“Thursday we were bailing curbside recycling and a fire started in the hopper of the bailer,” said Tammi Eiguren. “And our employee hit it with a fire extinguisher, it went out but it came back, so we all got involved in fighting the fire until the fire trucks arrived.”

Thankfully the fire department was able to put the fire out and nobody got hurt, but Magic Valley Recycling says what started that fire is shocking.

“Afterwards we pushed that bail out and discovered fireworks, commercial grade fireworks, fireworks that are illegal, in the bail, so we are assuming that is the reason is kept flaring back up,” said Eiguren.

Magic Valley Recycling says this isn’t the first time they’ve seen items other than aluminum, cardboard, and tin at their facility.

“Lithium batteries, or accelerants, or fireworks, or gunpowder, or live ammo,” said Eiguren.

The city of Twin Falls has only been recycling aluminum, cardboard, and tin for about 2 years, and they say if people don’t follow the rules, they are endangering the future of the program.

“At the end of the day, if we have a lot of contamination, which ultimately contaminates all of those recyclables, making them no longer recyclable, then what we are doing is no longer a service, neither for sustainability, or for our citizens,” said Josh Palmer, the public information officer with the city of Twin Falls.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.