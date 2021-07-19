Advertisement

Giles, Tyson Dean

July 16, 2021, age 42
July 16, 2021, age 42

By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EDEN—Tyson Dean Giles, 42, of Eden, Idaho passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2021.

Tyson was born April 12, 1979, in Twin Falls, to Robert and Sandra Giles.  Tyson grew up in the Magic Valley and was taught at an early age the value of working hard.

Tyson graduated from Valley High School in 1997 and soon after his dad taught him how to drive semi-trucks.  Tyson worked for his dad’s trucking company for several years and continued this profession, driving for other companies until his passing.

As a single dad, Tyson’s priority was his three boys, Isaiah, Isaac, and Luke, he loved each of them dearly.

Tyson is survived by his three boys, Isaiah Cardon, Isaac Dean, and Luke Robert Giles; his mother Sandra Giles Tibbets (Gene), his siblings Tracey (Bruce) Hubbard, Travis (Chalee) Giles, Hailey (Steve) Sears, Jake (Ashley) Giles, Zach (Emma) Giles and Josh (Ana) Giles.  He was preceded in death by his father Robert Cardon Giles, his grandparents, Jack and Dorothy Spann and Glenn and Netta Baum.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.   Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 11:00 am at Gem Memorial Cemetery in Burley.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe has been set up to help support Tyson’s sons, https://gofund.me/eca1d339

Two men found dead in RV in Boise County off Highway 21

