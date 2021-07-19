At least 2 dead, several hurt, children missing after shootings, house fire in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - A series of attacks in Tucson, Arizona, left at least two people dead, several more injured and two or three children missing. The suspect was critically wounded by a police officer, KOLD reports.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said the incidents began with a call about a house fire at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. At the same time, an armed suspect went to a recreation center and approached an ambulance that was staging for the fire.

Magnus said the suspect, an unnamed 35-year-old man, opened fire on the EMTs, hitting a 20-year-old in the head and a 21-year-old in the arm and chest. The EMT who was shot in the head was taken to the hospital in critical condition while the other was stable, according to Magnus.

Magnus said the 21-year-old EMT was able to call for help and describe the suspect and his vehicle, a silver SUV.

Meanwhile, several Tucson Fire Department vehicles arrived at the house fire and began battling the blaze, along with help from neighbors. The suspect went to the home and shot at fire crews and neighbors.

One of the neighbors, a 44-year-old, was hit in the head and died. Another neighbor was grazed but is OK.

A fire captain, a 17-year veteran of TFD, was hit in the arm and was in good condition. Fire Chief Chuck Ryan said the captain was released from the hospital Sunday night.

“We are shocked and saddened at this senseless act, and we are praying for our injured partners from AMR Ambulance,” Ryan wrote on Twitter. “Also, I am thankful for the swift actions of our #TucsonPolice to neutralize the threat to the community. More to come, but a dark day for Tucson.”

Magnus said the suspect drove away in the silver SUV and disabled a police cruiser by ramming it. The suspect then fired at the officer as the officer got out of his vehicle. The officer shot back and stopped the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Magnus said a body was recovered from the home, but it was too burned to determine the age or sex of the victim. He also said two or three children that live at the home are unaccounted for.

“This is a really horrific incident, and our hearts go out, obviously, to those who are concerned about their loved ones with more serious injuries. We just don’t know,” Magnus said.

