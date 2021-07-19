Twin Falls family displaced by structure fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A family is displaced in Twin Falls Sunday night after a fire destroys part of their house.

A little before 6pm the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 300 block of Diamond Avenue.

The fire started on the front porch area and spread to the interior of the house and attic.

Three adults and five children were in the house before the fire started and we were able to get out safely.

Tyler McClimans, whose grandmother owns the house and was inside when the fire started and helped get family members out, said they were notified by a neighbor across the street that their house was on fire.

Tyler’s father Josh said, “I don’t know her name but she’s a hero.”

He also said that the family members that have been displaced by the incident are going to stay with his sister-in-law and that they are going to start a GoFundMePage.

Fire officials said the house is uninhabitable at this time and power and gas have been shut off to the structure. However, they can’t say yet if the structure is a total loss.

Captain Aaron Hudson of the Twin Falls Fire Department also said the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, but Tyler and his father think it might have been the AC unit due to the fire starting on the outside of the house.

With the extreme heat and dryness outside, crews were relieved to be able to contain the fire before it spread to other nearby structures. Hudson also said the triple-digit temperatures really tested crews on the scene.

“We had rehab set up. Magic Valley Paramedics were here to assist us with our rehab, and we also called in additional assistance from off duty personnel, and from Rock Creek Fire

The Twin Falls Fire Department was also assisted by the Twin Falls Police Department during the incident.

