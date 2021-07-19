Update: Multi-car accident on I84 near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to Idaho State Police, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, police investigated an injury crash eastbound on I84 at milepost 192, near Hazelton.

As motorists were driving through the area, a dust storm decreased visibility, and the following parties were involved in a crash:

-Jacob Ford, age 23, of Springfield, Oregon, and his minor passengers in a Ford Escape.

-Cheston Farley, age 29, and Christy Farley, age 27, both of Rupert, and their minor passengers, in a Honda Odyssey.

-Galen Jack, age 69, and Kari Jack, age 68, of Friona, Texas in a Buick SUV.

-Kevin and Nancy Milner, both age 60 and both of Olathe, Kansas, in a Toyota Rav 4.

-Robert Maynard, age 71, and Jane Maynard, age 70, of Boise, in an Acura MDX.

Jack Galen was transported by private vehicle to Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Christy Farley and one of the minor passengers in her vehicle were transported by air ambulance to Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Cheston Farley and the other minor passengers in the vehicle were transported by ground ambulance to Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert. Traffic was blocked for approximately forty minutes. All parties were wearing their seat belts or in child restraints.

