Harney County will vote on Greater Idaho this November

The ballot measures are a part of an effort to move the Oregon/Idaho border
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KMVT/KSVT) — Harney County will vote this November on the “Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho” concept of moving the Oregon/Idaho border. The question to be voted on by the people of Harney County is: Shall the County Court meet three times annually to discuss promoting Harney County’s interests regarding the relocation of the state border?”

Move Oregon’s Border is still collecting signatures in six counties: Curry, Josephine, Douglas, Klamath, Morrow, and Umatilla counties. Voters in seven Oregon counties have already voted in favor of the Greater Idaho concept.  The five counties that voted in May averaged 62% in favor.

The ballot measures are a part of an effort to move the Oregon/Idaho border to extend Idaho’s jurisdiction over rural, conservative counties of eastern and southern Oregon. The ballot measures are intended to put pressure on the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho to negotiate an interstate compact to relocate their common border. 

Citizens for Greater Idaho, a sister group of Move Oregon’s Border, announced that they will bring hundreds of citizens to attend the August 4 Crook County Court meeting to confront county commissioners on their reluctance to refer a non-binding advisory question on the November 2021 ballot.  This is the last meeting before the deadline for referring measures to the November 2021 ballot.  

The Grant County Court will meet on August 4 at 9 AM to discuss the concept of moving the Oregon/Idaho border. The public is invited to attend in person at the Courthouse in Canyon City to provide comments on the idea.

