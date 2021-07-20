Advertisement

Idaho ranks as the number one state for rental scams

“A scammer will try to intimidate you.”
A new study shows Idaho is the number one state for the most rental scams
A new study shows Idaho is the number one state for the most rental scams(KEYC Photo, File)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:39 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gem State’s secret of being a great place to live, is no longer a secret. Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

A new study from Apartmentguide, using the Better Business Bureau scam tracker looked at all rental scams reported in the United States from February 13, 2015 through May 31, 2021, and Idaho ranked the number one state for rental scams.

As Idaho’s population grows the housing supply falls making demand for rental properties go up and it’s ripe for scams.

The BBB says, as consumers it’s important to do the extra legwork if you are looking at renting from someone you don’t know and haven’t met. There are ways to spot a scammer.

“So, they use different tactics instead of being transparent and honest,” said Roseann Freitas with the BBB. “So, really a lot of that is how they’re going to interact with you when you start to ask those questions. Are they trying to intimidate you, to get you to move forward? Or are they really trying to give you that information? A scammer will try to intimidate you. A real legitimate person, as well as a company, is going to be a little more forthcoming and willing to share that information.”

The study also shows vacation rental scams are on the rise too. So, some additional research before booking an Airbnb or a house from someone you don’t know. A Google image search can show you how many times that house’s image has been used.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police
Idaho State Police investigating an injury crash in Twin Falls County
Burley, ID
Burley child narrowly escapes disaster when being chased by pickup truck
Update: Multi-car accident on I84 near Hazelton
Coronavirus Delta variant
COVID-19 Delta Variant identified in South Central Idaho
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation flames from the Jack Fire...
Gov. Little issues emergency disaster declaration

Latest News

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Harney County will vote on Greater Idaho this November
Airplane
Plane issues caused delays at Magic Valley Regional Airport
Staying safe in your car during a dust storm
How to stay safe on the roads during low visibility
AAA releases the results of their American Driving Survey.
AAA Idaho releases American Driving Survey results