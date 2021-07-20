Idaho ranks as the number one state for rental scams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gem State’s secret of being a great place to live, is no longer a secret. Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

A new study from Apartmentguide, using the Better Business Bureau scam tracker looked at all rental scams reported in the United States from February 13, 2015 through May 31, 2021, and Idaho ranked the number one state for rental scams.

As Idaho’s population grows the housing supply falls making demand for rental properties go up and it’s ripe for scams.

The BBB says, as consumers it’s important to do the extra legwork if you are looking at renting from someone you don’t know and haven’t met. There are ways to spot a scammer.

“So, they use different tactics instead of being transparent and honest,” said Roseann Freitas with the BBB. “So, really a lot of that is how they’re going to interact with you when you start to ask those questions. Are they trying to intimidate you, to get you to move forward? Or are they really trying to give you that information? A scammer will try to intimidate you. A real legitimate person, as well as a company, is going to be a little more forthcoming and willing to share that information.”

The study also shows vacation rental scams are on the rise too. So, some additional research before booking an Airbnb or a house from someone you don’t know. A Google image search can show you how many times that house’s image has been used.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.