Plane issues caused delays at Magic Valley Regional Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you traveled through the Magic Valley Regional Airport on Sunday or Monday, you may have experienced delays. Airport management says this was all due to a plane that experienced two blown tires upon landing.

“We had a mid-size business jet charter come into the airport and upon landing, they had one blowout in one of the main gear tires on the right,” said airport manager Bill Carberry. “After breaking, they had a blowout on the left. Pilots did a great job in keeping the plane on the runway.”

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon, according to airport management. A collaborative effort was needed to get the plane up and running again.

“We worked diligently, but we just didn’t have the resources to cradle those tires and tow that off. We made a decision to call their mechanics in and mobilize them in the morning to make repairs and change those wheels on the runway. We were able to open up at about 1:10 PM this {Monday} afternoon,” said Carberry.

Airport officials say they expect flights to return to schedule this {Monday} evening. A full list of departures can be found here.

