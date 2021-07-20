Advertisement

Plane issues caused delays at Magic Valley Regional Airport

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:48 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you traveled through the Magic Valley Regional Airport on Sunday or Monday, you may have experienced delays. Airport management says this was all due to a plane that experienced two blown tires upon landing.

“We had a mid-size business jet charter come into the airport and upon landing, they had one blowout in one of the main gear tires on the right,” said airport manager Bill Carberry. “After breaking, they had a blowout on the left. Pilots did a great job in keeping the plane on the runway.”

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon, according to airport management. A collaborative effort was needed to get the plane up and running again.

“We worked diligently, but we just didn’t have the resources to cradle those tires and tow that off. We made a decision to call their mechanics in and mobilize them in the morning to make repairs and change those wheels on the runway. We were able to open up at about 1:10 PM this {Monday} afternoon,” said Carberry.

Airport officials say they expect flights to return to schedule this {Monday} evening. A full list of departures can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley, ID
Burley child narrowly escapes disaster when being chased by pickup truck
State Police
Idaho State Police investigating an injury crash in Twin Falls County
Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested for stabbing of 49 year old man of Twin...
Twin Falls man stabbed and life-flighted to nearby hospital
Update: Multi-car accident on I84 near Hazelton
Two men found dead in RV in Boise County off Highway 21

Latest News

Staying safe in your car during a dust storm
How to stay safe on the roads during low visibility
Idaho Fish and Game say the hot and dry weather could draw wildlife down from the mountains to...
Fish and Game warn about wildlife this summer
Tips and tricks to stay safe on the water this summer
Officials hold event on water safety in Twin Falls
On June 24 Monster Truck Insanity Tour will take over the Twin Falls Country Fairgroungs
Monster Trucks return to the Magic Valley