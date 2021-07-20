Advertisement

Whiting offered by UCLA

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:44 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Burley High School Class of 2023 standout guard just picked up her fourth offer from the Pac-12 Conference.

Amari Whiting tweeted Monday that UCLA offered her.

The Bruins finished this past season, going 17-6 and advancing to the round of 32 at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

This comes on the heels of Arizona’s offer last week.

The junior hopes to have her top five schools narrowed down by September 1, a major step for an athlete who started drawing college interest in middle school.

Over the course of the regular season, Whiting produced 25.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.7 assists per game. She averaged over 27 points per game during the 4A state tournament.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley, ID
Burley child narrowly escapes disaster when being chased by pickup truck
State Police
Idaho State Police investigating an injury crash in Twin Falls County
Jesus Cristo Gonzales, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested for stabbing of 49 year old man of Twin...
Twin Falls man stabbed and life-flighted to nearby hospital
Update: Multi-car accident on I84 near Hazelton
Two men found dead in RV in Boise County off Highway 21

Latest News

Amari Whiting is gearing up for her junior year with college offers to consider.
Whiting offered by UCLA
After experiencing some homesickness, a former CSI Basketball player is leaving the Big East...
Minico graduate transferring to Dixie State University
Minico High School graduate Taylia Stimpson is transferring from Georgetown University to Dixie...
Stimpson transferring to Dixie State University
According to the National Golf Foundation, the socially distant, outdoor activity saw an...
Golfers are still filling up tee sheets in Twin Falls