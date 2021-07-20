Whiting offered by UCLA

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Burley High School Class of 2023 standout guard just picked up her fourth offer from the Pac-12 Conference.

Amari Whiting tweeted Monday that UCLA offered her.

The Bruins finished this past season, going 17-6 and advancing to the round of 32 at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

This comes on the heels of Arizona’s offer last week.

The junior hopes to have her top five schools narrowed down by September 1, a major step for an athlete who started drawing college interest in middle school.

Over the course of the regular season, Whiting produced 25.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.7 assists per game. She averaged over 27 points per game during the 4A state tournament.

