48 Idaho libraries receive share of $1.8 million in federal funds

This funding was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services with the money going to libraries of all types located throughout Idaho
The Twin Falls Public Library (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Commission for Libraries announced $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to 48 Idaho libraries.

Libraries in Glenns Ferry, Hagerman, Hailey, Hansen, Buhl, Shoshone and Twin Falls were a few from across the state receiving funds.

The libraries plan to use the grant funding in a variety of ways including upgrading technology, strengthening internet access and providing more materials for those in rural communities.

“It’s huge for the Idaho library community. When the pandemic started, libraries really focused on how they can keep students learning and adults earnings,” said State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White.

Bailey-White added the grant program was structured with a focus on how school, public, academic and tribal libraries could aid student education and workforce development in their communities throughout the Gem State.

